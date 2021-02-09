Kajiado residents threaten court action over bad roads

Residents of Kajiado East and North constituencies have threatened to move to court over the poor state of their roads, which they claim is the result of deliberate neglect by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

The residents said many road projects in the area have been abandoned, resulting in the continued breakdown their vehicles and providing a breeding ground for criminals.

When the Nation visited the area, they further said they incur high costs maintaining their cars and that boda boda operators have also complained of damage to their vehicles.

The people cited Ole Kasasi-Tuala and Ole Kasasi-Rimpa roads, which lead to Kitengela and the SGR Ongata Rongai Station. Saying they said have caused them untold suffering and even accidents.

Accidents

Mr Issack Mande who lives in Rangau, Kajiado East, spoke of an accident last October which has left him walking with crutches.

“When I left the house there were no stones on the road but on my way back from Rongai town that night, a huge pile had been abandoned. I didn’t notice and hit it. This caused the car to roll,” he said.

Another resident, Felix Waweru, said KeRRA promised them that Ole Kasasi-Rimpa road would be completed within three months but it’s now been a year.

“People have suffered on this road. I have witnessed accidents involving boda bodas and cars. We are now getting news that a new contractor, who is even more ill-equipped, will complete the road,” Mr Waweru said.

School transport

Mr Anthony Mwinzi, a school bus driver, said he spends more than three hours on the road while transporting children.

“Children get to school late because of the poor state of roads here. In addition, if the bus breaks down, the costs of repairs are deducted from my salary,” he said.

Mr Oscar Matoya, a boda boda operator, further said they frequent hospitals due to the common flu and other such illness because of the dust.

“Around here a mask is not only for protecting one from the coronavirus but also from dust,” Mr Matoya said.

