Kitengela residents face acute water shortage as cartels make millions

In February 2019, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation banned all private water vending companies in Kitengela town. But a few months later, the locals were exposed to exploitation from water vending cartels who make millions.

For the past year, water taps in the town have remained dry following the closure of the county government's freshwater kiosks which were installed by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to protect locals from exploitation by private water-selling companies.

In the deal, the Kajiado County government was to spend Sh20 million on eight kiosks while the Nairobi Water and Sewage Company was to reroute the main pipeline at Kyangombe, inside Kitengela town, to serve the proposed eight kiosks.

However, of the eight proposed kiosks, only five were constructed and only three operated for a short time under tight water rationing.

Initially, the kiosks were supposed to provide fresh water to locals at Sh3 per 20-litre jerrycan, but this was revised to Sh5 in 2022 before the project collapsed in 2023 to the chagrin of thirsty locals.

"The plan of water kiosks was half-baked and could not stand the test of time, it is difficult to get fresh water in this populous town," said James Wamae, a resident.

An attempt to get the Export Processing Zones Authority to hand over the controversial water pipeline to the Kajiado County government, initially raised by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, has hit a snag.

Kajiado County CECM in charge of water docket Michael Semera told the Nation that negotiations between his department and the Nairobi Water and Sewage Company (NWSC) are at an advanced stage to ensure constant supply and increase the volume of water to Kitengela town.

"We will soon have a constant water supply, especially for Kitengela residents, negotiations are at an advanced stage," Mr Semera said.

A spot check by the Nation on Tuesday revealed deserted water kiosks. Dozens of fresh and hard water vendors still operate in the town which was recently elevated to a municipality.

Currently, a 20-litre jerrycan of fresh water sells for between Sh30-Sh50 depending on the distance from the point of sale. Salty water sells for between Sh20 and Sh30 per 20-litre jerrycan. Traders, especially those in the eateries business, are feeling the pinch.

Cartels are said to control the water business in the town and have been doing everything to sabotage the government's efforts to supply cheap fresh water.

Some of the water bowsers that transport the commodity from Nairobi are said to be owned by powerful individuals who get fresh water cheaply from Nairobi County before selling it to locals at exorbitant prices. Cartels own most of the fresh water vending points at strategic points in the town.

"Unfortunately, the water business in Kitengela is controlled by cartels who create artificial shortages so that they can mint millions," said Mr Dun Omunga, a water vendor.

Locals want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate how the government's cheap water project collapsed and prosecute those found culpable.

"We want the project to be investigated. We suspect foul play to sabotage the project for the benefit of a few individuals. The government has a responsibility to provide water to its citizens," said Mr John Munge, a businessman.