Parts of Nairobi to go without water supply for two days

Several areas in Nairobi will experience an interruption of water supply on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shutdown of the water pipeline.

In a notice issued on Monday, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the water pipeline from Gigiri Reservoir to Karura Reservoir to Outer Ring Road will be shut on Wednesday from 6am to Thursday 6am.

“This will facilitate the relocation of the water pipeline which is in conflict with the United Nations offices construction site in Gigiri,” the notice reads in part.

According to the company, some of the areas to be affected are the UN Complex, Ridgeways, Muthaiga North, Balozi, Garden Estate, Windsor, Mathare North, Garden City, GSU headquarters and East Africa Breweries (EABL), Ngumba and Baba Dogo estates

Estates along Outering Road, Huruma. Umoja 1, Dandora area 1, Donholm, Tassia, Fedha, Nyayo Embakasi, Kware areas as well as parts of Pipeline Estate will also be affected.

“Whilst every effort will be made to restore the water supply after the completion of the shutdown, we request all customers in the affected areas to use their stored water sparingly during the period of interruption,” said Nairobi Water Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna.

Nairobi has been experiencing water rationing since April 2017 forcing most residents to turn to borehole water or purchase water from vendors.

Only about 50 per cent of Nairobi residents have direct access to piped water. The rest depend on water from kiosks, vendors, illegal connections or boreholes.