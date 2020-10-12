Kitengela man stabs wife to death before killing himself

A sombre mood engulfed Kimarat Estate in Kitengela yesterday afternoon after a man killed his estranged wife before he committed suicide.

Timothy Weru,35, is said to have killed his 23-year-old wife Miriam Nyakaro after he hoodwinked her to visit their rental house after weeks of separation.

Relatives said the couple had on and off marital squabbles, prompting the mother of two to leave their matrimonial home several times.

According to neighbours, immediately the woman, who operated an M-Pesa shop nearby, arrived at the single room around mid-day, a commotion ensued.

The man pursued her when she tried to ran away and hit her head with a hammer.

He then stabbed her continuously as neighbours watched helplessly until she died.

Neighbours said he threatened to kill them if they dared rescue Nyakaro.

To evade the wrath of a crowd that had begun to build up, he ran into a nearby field and slit his throat open with a kitchen knife.