Kitengela: How suspected mental illness drove a mother to kill her baby

A young mother was on Monday hospitalised in a Kitengela hospital after she attacked and killed her two-year-old daughter.

The 24-year-old woman collapsed and was taken to hospital after the horrifying attack that was captured on video by neighbours.

In what is suspected to be violence linked to mental illness, the woman said she attacked her baby because she hates herself and has suffered a lot with her child.

"Ninajichukia mwenyewe. Sijipendi ndio maana niliuawa mtoto wangu. Nimepitia magumu na huyu mtoto. I hate myself. I suffer from low self-esteem. I have gone through a lot with my daughter," she said.

During the Sunday night attack, neighbours watched in horror as the woman, who is a Fourth Year Commerce student at a local university, stabbed the girl and dismembered her.

The neighbours rushed to the house after they heard screams suspecting criminals had attacked the homestead only to find the young mother naked and violently attacking her daughter.

The parents of the young mother, who live in the same house, where not at home at the time of the incident.

When the neighbours managed to break the door and get into the house, the toddler was already dead and the young mother collapsed. The house had been turned upside down with most furniture and electronics destroyed.

Police in Kitengela have opened investigation into the incident.

Kitengela DCI boss Benson Mutia said the young mother will be arraigned after police interrogate her.

"It’s a bizarre incident. We will be interrogating her to ascertain the motive of the killing. We also want to know if the murder was premeditated," he said.

The incident happened two days after a 22-year-old woman was attacked and killed by her colleague at a Kitengela pizza shop in a suspected love triangle.