Kajiado woman allegedly kills baby, hides body in bucket of water

Police in Kajiado are holding a 34-year-old woman for the murder of her three-month-old baby and hiding the corpse for days in her house.

According to police sources, Ms Felister Mumo was arrested after her Class Seven daughter reported the infant’s death at Kajiado Police Station last Friday.

The girl told the police that her mother killed the baby and put the remains inside a plastic bucket that she later filled with water and hid under her bed.

“I’ve been unable to live in our house due to the bad smell that is coming from the decomposing body. I could not hold it any more,”the girl is reported to have told police officers .

On Saturday, a team of officers from Kajiado Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited the house and discovered the decomposing body of the infant hidden under the bed.

Ms Mumo is suspected to have suffocated her baby to death.

The suspect is set to be taken to the hospital for mental assessment and general medical examination, police said. The body was taken to Kajiado County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Shocked neighbours told Nation they didn’t suspect that anything was amiss and described the suspect as an introvert who was rarely seen outside.

“She rarely mingles with neighbours. We don’t know much about her but we know she lives with her daughter,” one of the residents said. Kajiado Central Police Commander Daudi Loronyokwe said investigations were underway to establish the motive of the killing.