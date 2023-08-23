Kajiado: Lenku eyes Sh240m revenue in Amboseli park takeover

Kajiado residents are looking forward to benefiting directly from Amboseli National Park after President William Ruto handed over the management of the facility over to the county government.

Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, a staunch supporter of the Amboseli takeover, broke down in tears at the announcement and said: “This is one of the best days in the history of not only the people of Kajiado but the entire Maa Nation.”

President Ruto said he had been persuaded by a petition presented to him by Maa leaders led by Mr Lenku and his counterparts Patrick Ntutu (Narok) and Jonathan Lelelit (Samburu) .

“I appreciate the conservation efforts the Maasai Nation has contributed to this country. In Narok they gave us the Maasai Mara, in Samburu they gave us the Samburu Game Reserve and in Kajiado they gave us Amboseli National Park and they have also given the world their beautiful culture,” said the President.

Speaking at the Sekenani Gate of the Maasai Mara, where he launched the Maa Cultural Week, President Ruto announced that the process of implementing the directive between the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Kajiado County Government would begin immediately.

The park rakes in about Sh480 million annually. Going by President Ruto’s plan to have counties and the national government share park revenues equally, this means Kajiado will retain about Sh240 million annually.

The President further asked Governor Lenku to ensure that the area under protection in the Amboseli ecosystem is increased by having local group ranches offer more land.

Although the President did not make the provision of the additional conservation area a condition, it would mean that group ranches in Kajiado South such as Olgulului-Olalashi, Kimana and Imbirikani Eselenkei, would have to set aside more land for wildlife conservation.