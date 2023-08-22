Ruto: Counties will get 50pc game park revenue, Kajiado to take over Amboseli

President William Ruto has said that the national government will start ceding 50 per cent of game parks revenue to host counties in move meant to benefit locals from tourism earnings.

"I direct that revenue generated from natural resources in various counties that host tourism sites managed by the national government will be shared on a scale of 50:50 between the devolved units and the State," he said.

"National Government will support the implementation of the Maasai Mara Reserve management plan to ensure a sustainable use of the reserve," he added.

He also announced that Kajiado County will now take over the management of Amboseli National Park from the Kenya Wildlife Service.

The Head of State was speaking Tuesday afternoon in Narok when he presided over the Maa Cultural Festival, which he said will be made a national event that is fully funded by the national government.