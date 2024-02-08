Human remains found where university student was attacked by a hyena

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has discovered human remains near the site where a student of Multimedia University in Kajiado was attacked by a hyena.

In a statement following protests by the students, the KWS said its team found the remains of another person who they believe was attacked by the said hyenas.

"Regrettably, another Problem Animal Management Unit (Pamu) team left at the scene discovered the partial remains of a human being at the scene, which were subsequently recovered by the Kenya Police. The identity of the deceased has since been confirmed and family members have been contacted," KWS said in the statement.

Regarding Tuesday night's attack, KWS confirmed that two people were attacked by the hyena in Rongai, adding that one of the victims was a student at Multimedia University.

"The two were attacked and critically injured by hyenas in the Ole Kasasi area of Rongai, Kajiado County on Monday evening at about 8pm," KWS said.

"Upon receiving reports, KWS immediately deployed the Problem Animal Management Unit which rushed the men to Wema Hospital in Rongai. The injured were then referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized treatment after first aid was administered."

Following the incident, students of Multimedia University demonstrated outside KWS workshop gate opposite the university on Tuesday morning.

The protests escalated as KWS executives held an emergency meeting with the university's management.

KWS said it had engaged the students through the university leadership and promised to redouble efforts to locate more hyena dens and drive them back to the Nairobi National Park.