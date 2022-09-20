Farm-hand suspected to have murdered his employer in Ngong

Detectives have launched a manhunt for a middle aged farm-hand who is alleged to have murdered his 58-year-old boss in Kibiko area, Ngong on Monday afternoon.

The woman who lives in Nairobi with her family is said to have visited their expansive piece of land along Ole Sena road in Kibiko in the morning.

Around noon, the woman is said to have sent an alarming message to her husband saying "I am dying."

After frantic efforts to get his wife on phone, the husband who was in Nairobi by then alerted his neighbours who rushed to the farm to find out what was happening.

A neighbour told Nation that at first they searched the entire land but they could not find the woman though her vehicle, a Toyota voxy, was parked next to the family's incomplete bungalow.

The neighbour said they found the woman's body in one of the rooms where the farm-hand lived. The farm-hand has been identified as Kelvin.

"We found her with a rope on her neck. The rope was tied to the bed. Her legs and arms were also tied with a rope. It was a horrifying scene," she said.

The woman's phone which has been switched is still missing.

"The farmhand was an introvert. We don't know much about him. We did not hear any distress call from the woman,," said a neighbour.

Kibiko Location Chief James Kariuki said the woman is known in the area as she usually visits the land accompanied by her husband.

He further told Nation the farm-hand is suspected to have taken away his boss' phone after committing the heinous crime. It was not clear if money or any other personal valuables were stolen.

"Immediately I received the distress call , I rushed to the scene. We suspect the farm-hand killed her boss but we did not establish the motive of the killing,"said Mr Kariuki.

In the evening, a somber mood engulfed the farm as the husband and relatives tried to come to term,s with what had transpired.