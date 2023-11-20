Catholic Church calls for renewed effort in fight against climate change

"Pope Francis first wrote to the faithful and all nations in 2015 and later on October 4, 2023 to sensitise the faithful and the entire world population on the alarming effects of climate change and the Church is very concerned about the unpredictable climate," said Bishop Oballa who also led a tree planting exercise at the correctional facility before celebrating holy mass.

He further slammed individuals who criticised President Ruto for setting Monday, November 13, 2023, as the National Tree Planting Day, saying the government's gesture was positive towards mitigating the effects of climate change.



"I heard some people criticising the government for setting aside a tree planting day recently, we are facing a disaster, currently the globe is facing high temperatures, droughts, El Nino and both air and water pollution, something needs to be done urgently," he added.



Bishop Oballa further said that the Church has a great role to play in prisons by ensuring that officers and inmates are guided by spirituality as one facet towards inmate behaviour change.



"Prison should not be a punishment centre for offenders but a correction centre. Spiritual guidance to inmates is of paramount importance," said Bishop Oballa.



Kitengela GK Prison in Kajiado County boasts of the most progressive inmate reintegration programme that started in 2009. So far, at least 89 inmates have been reintegrated and six families reconciled with inmates still serving jail terms.

Kitengela GK Prison Officer in Charge Dr Chrisantus Makokha said divine intervention was needed for the prison wardens to overcome the myriad of challenges they faced on duty.