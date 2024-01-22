300 families displaced by floods in Magadi

Atleast 300 families from several villages in Magadi, Kajiado West sub-County have been displaced by floods after River Ewaso Nyiro burst its banks.

In the last five days, parts of Pakaase, Ol Kiramatian, Shompole and Entasopia villages have been marooned by the floods which have also destroyed property and disrupted transport.

Apart from River Ewaso Nyiro, several seasonal rivers, including Oloibortoto, have similarly burst their banks.

There is also fear of a looming food shortage with residents of Pakaase village now unable to access Shompole and other villages.

Several families living in Shompole have relocated to safer grounds with the local administration asking the residents to remain cautious.

The newly rehabilitated Magadi Road has also been damaged at the Kamukuru stretch, putting motorists and other road users at risk.

The Ewaso Nyiro River flows south from Narok County to the neighbouring Kajiado County.

Residents rely on Magadi town and Suswa town in Narok for foodstuff but some villages have been completely cut off, leading to a hike in the prices of foodstuff.

"Ewaso Nyiro has been continuously swelling up and if the rains continue, the entire region will be marooned by floods," said John Kilesi, a resident.

The floods have also affected health services, learning and the famous Shompole livestock market.

Farm produce from Nkurumani agriculture belt can also not reach the market with makeshift bridges submerged.

Meanwhile, herders in the area have expressed fear of an outbreak of diseases that affect wild and domestic animals.

Former Kajiado County Assembly Deputy Speaker and Magadi ward MCA, Mr Joseph Masiaya, told the Nation the affected families desperately need relief aid.

"Residents are facing a humanitarian crisis. They urgently need food and other basic needs. The situation is getting worse each day," said Masiaya.

Kajiado West Member of Parliament George Sunkuyia has asked the Kenya Red Cross and other humanitarian organisations to supply foodstuff and mosquito nets to the affected families.

"The affected residents are in dire need of food. Some of the affected areas are unreachable. We are appealing to the authorities to intervene," he said.

On several occasions, sections of the Kiserian-Magadi Road has been submerged by floods in the Kamukuru area near Magadi General Service Unit (GSU).