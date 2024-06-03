Keep off Amboseli National Park takeover, Kajiado leaders warn civil society groups

Local leaders have issued a stern warning to non-governmental organisations that oppose Amboseli National Park's takeover by the County Government of Kajiado.

This follows a statement dated May 14, 2024, posted by the East Africa Wildlife Society (EAWLS) on its online Swara Magazine opposing the transfer of the park to the county government and warning that the devolved unit lacked the capacity to manage such a vital natural resource.

The statement that was authored by EAWLS Executive Director Nancy Ogonje further cautioned that “transferring Amboseli National Park’s management to the Kajiado County Government represents a dangerous step backwards for conservation efforts in Kenya.”

“The implications extend far beyond the local community, impacting the nation’s wildlife governance framework and diminishing a resource cherished by millions,” said Ms Ogonje.

The conservationist regretted that such a move would set a bad precedent for wildlife governance in the country.

“By devolving park management to county administrations, we risk diluting the authority and expertise vested in institutions like the KWS [the Kenya Wildlife Service],” she noted.

Citing a similar clamour by the Taita Taveta County Government, Ms Ogonje went on to say that “the developments significantly threaten the conservation values and goals underpinning our cherished national heritage.”

Kenya's national treasures

“Our arguments are not speculative. They are grounded in legal, environmental, and ethical considerations. As stewards of Kenya’s natural treasures, we cannot afford to overlook the ramifications of such a decision.”

In 2023, President Ruto, speaking during a Maa cultural event in Narok County, ordered the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to transfer the management of Amboseli to the County Government of Kajiado. The ministry then formed a committee to spearhead the process.

On Saturday last week, addressing residents during the Madaraka Day celebration in Ilbisil, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the park was handed over to the county government.

He termed the Amboseli takeover issue as a matter of utmost importance to the Maa people, likening it to the conservation of the Mau Forest Complex and securing of Maa community land rights in Laikipia County.

“It is a battle that must be won,” the governor said. “I commend the eleven group ranches that have generously contributed a total of one million acres for the expansion of the Amboseli ecosystem conservation area.”

Kajiado Senator Samuel Seki charged that the NGOs had been paid to derail the process by their “Western masters”.

Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko urged President Ruto to pay closer heed to the grievances raised by the Maa people.

“The Maa don’t have access to State House to present their grievances to the Head of State. We have seen muguka, coffee and tea farmers hosted at State House. Amboseli is our muguka, it's our heritage,” said Ms Tobiko.

Controversial handover

Kajiado South MP Samuel Parashina called on Dr Ruto to “fulfil your promise to Kajiado people”.

At the heart of the controversial handover of the park are billions of shillings generated in revenues every year and which the county government stands to gain.

According to figures from the KWS, the income generated by the Amboseli National Park this year has already surpassed last year's figures. In March, KWS Director-General Erustus Kanga revealed that the park raked in Sh1.4 billion in 2023 compared to the Sh1.2 billion realised in 2022.

This, Mr Kanga noted, was even though 90 per cent of the wildlife in the Amboseli ecosystem in Kajiado South are living outside the park.