Court issues warrant of arrest against former Kajiado land registrar

A court in Ngong, Kajiado County, has issued a warrant of arrest against former land registrar for failing to appear in court over a fraud case he is facing alongside three others.

Ngong Principal Magistrate A.O. Makau issued the warrant of arrest against Ms Grace Wairimu Mumo, the fourth accused person, after she failed to appear in court to take a plea.

The third accused person, Mr John Ngugi Wairimu, was ordered to appear in court on Thursday, April 25 to enter a plea.

However, businessman Erick Mwangi Ngigi and Huth Peter Henry pleaded not guilty to various charges against them.

The first accused, Mr Ngigi, was released on Sh5 million bond with a surety of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh3 million.

The second accused person, Mr Henry was released on Sh200,000 bond or cash bail of Sh100,000.

According to the charge sheet, the four were accused of jointly conspiring to change the market price of a parcel of land-Kajiado/Loodariak/4453 by way of fraudulent valuation report on diverse dates between November 20, 2015 and January 14, 2016 in Nairobi City County.

In count two, the four are accused of jointly executed a title deed number Kajiado/Loodariak/4453, purporting is to be a genuine title issued by the Ministry of Lands on or before November 20, 2015 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya.

In count three, the first accused person is alleged to have incurred a debt at NIC Bank by obtaining a loan in the sum of Sh52 million by falsely representing that a security of a land parcel LR number Kajiado/Lodarak/4453 had a value equivalent to the loan advanced by NIC Bank, a fact which he knew to be false.