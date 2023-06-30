Two boys drown in school swimming pool in Isiolo

Swimming lessons have been suspended indefinitely at Brainstar Academy in Isiolo following the death of two boys at the school's swimming pool yesterday.

In a letter to parents, the school principal said the institution was prioritising the safety of learners ahead of the resumption of half term on July 4.

"This is to inform you that swimming lessons have been suspended at our school... the safety of the learners is guaranteed as we look forward to welcoming them on Tuesday," the letter read.

According to reports, the swimming instructor was absent when the two boys, who were close friends, drowned at around 3pm. The second boy tragically lost his life while trying to save his drowning friend.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander William Kiambi told the Nation that the swimming instructor was being questioned for alleged negligence.

"We are holding the instructor as we try to understand why the boys were swimming unsupervised while investigations continue," Mr Kiambi said.

However, it remains unclear whether the boys were alone or accompanied by other children at the time of the incident.

Questions have been raised as to why the school allowed the children to use the pool when the pupils were at home for half term.