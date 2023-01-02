Two children drown in Loitoktok hotel swimming pool on New Year

Police are investigating the death of two children in a swimming pool at a hotel in Loitoktok, Kajiado County on Sunday.

The two minors aged nine and ten years old had joined other children to celebrate New Year at the hotel.

Nation.Africa learnt that the swimming pool was filled to capacity by the time of the incident.

"The swimming pool was full, most parents took away their children after the incident,” he said.

The two girls were rescued from the water and rushed to Kimana Health Centre and Loitokitok Sub County Hospital where they succumbed.

Loitoktok Police Commander Shadrach Ruto said they have launched investigations into the incident.

"It’s painful that two minors died, we are seeking to unravel what happened. We want to know if the minors were accompanied by a qualified swimming instructor by the time of the incident,” he said.

Police have summoned the hotel staff to record statements. He cautioned parents against leaving their children unattended at entertainment joints.

"Let’s parents keep an eye on their children when they take them to entertainment joints. It is unfortunate that most parents have become too busy for their children," he said.

The bodies of the minors have been moved to the Loitokitok Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Karira Village

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old man was on Sunday found dead at Karira village in Kirinyaga County. Mr Francis Ngigi’s body hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck.

Mr Ngigi’s family said he had been drinking with his friends at a local bar earlier in the day.

"We were shocked when we learnt of Ngigi’s death," said the deceased’s brother Samuel Migwi.

However, his friends narrated how Ngigi jokingly said he was tired of life as they enjoyed their drinks.

"Ngigi kept on saying that he may not live to see the whole of the New Year," one of his friends claimed.

Area chief Mr Mwangi Kago described Ngigi as a hard-working person.

"He used to work as a casual labourer in local farms and many residents liked him," said the administrator.

Mwea-West Sub-County Police Commander Wilson Koskei said the body was moved to Kibugi Funeral Home.