Vehicles stranded on a flooded stretch of the Isiolo-Mandera road following heavy rains last year.

| File | Nation Media Group

The Great North Road: How Sh83bn highway will open up northern Kenya

By  Gitonga Marete  &  Waweru Wairimu

What you need to know:

  • The route is notorious for the smuggling of arms and drugs as well as human trafficking.
  • Several other projects are also on the cards, all billed to cost Sh111.7 billion.

Thousands of traders and businesses in northern Kenya are upbeat ahead of the construction of a 740-km Isiolo-Mandera highway that’s expected to boost security and open up the region to trade.

