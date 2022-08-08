Tension high as six killed in bandit attacks

Six people have been killed and four others seriously injured in two separate bandit attacks in Yamicha and Degogicha in Merti, Isiolo County.

In the first incident on Saturday evening in Yamicha, a herder was shot dead by armed bandits suspected to have come from neighbouring Samburu and Marsabit counties.

In the second attack on Sunday morning, five people were killed and four others injured in a clash between groups of herders at the Degogicha grazing field.

The herders were from Isiolo and Wajir counties. Four of the dead were from Wajir. Hundreds of cattle were also stolen.

County Police Commander Hassan Barua said officers had been deployed to the affected areas, where tension has been building.

Stolen animals

Some 400 cattle had been recovered by Monday morning, he said.

“We are hunting down the criminals and are committed to recovering the other stolen animals,” he said, adding that the recovered animals had been handed over to their owners.

Condoling with the bereaved families, Isiolo North MP candidate Mwenda Thuranira (PNU) condemned the attacks. He urged security agents to secure the areas.

“I appeal to the police to deploy enough officers to the areas to quell the tension, avert any subsequent attack and ensure a peaceful electoral process,” Mr Thuranira said.