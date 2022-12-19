State to deploy 300 police reservists in Isiolo, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki says

The government has announced a raft of measures to deal with insecurity in Isiolo County. In the recent past, tens of lives have been lost and thousands of animals stolen.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said more than 300 National Police Reservists will be recruited and deployed in Isiolo Central, Garbatulla and Merti Sub-counties. He directed the county security team to complete the vetting of reservists in 10 days.

The government, he said, will also put up a police station in Korbesa. The area has been deserted due to banditry attacks. The CS said three special police unit camps will be put up in Escort, Eldera, Biliqo Marara, Yamicha and Mlango to deal with hardcore criminals and cattle rustlers.

“We will establish Anti-Stock Theft, Rapid Deployment and General Service Units camps in the areas to deal with the cattle rustlers and end insecurity,” Prof Kindiki said.

The CS ordered police officers to ruthlessly deal with cattle rustlers. He told the law enforcement officers that the law allows them to use their firearms to protect the lives of innocent Kenyans.

Crime-prone areas

While addressing residents in Kinna town attended by Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, Isiolo South MP Mohammed Tupi and Woman Rep Mumina Bonaya, Prof Kindiki assured that the government will do everything to ensure security is restored in crime-prone areas.

“Kinna town used to be a bustling centre but has borne the brunt of insecurity. We will ensure security within the area and its environs are enhanced through recruitment of 100 NPRs,” he said.

He ordered the national government administrators to work closely with the National Police Service to ensure the security of residents and warned them against politicking.

“The government’s stand is that police officers and administrators should shun politics and focus on enforcement of law and order”.

Governor Guyo called for quick deployment of the police officers in Kom, Mlango and Escort to end the senseless killings.

“I appeal to our people to shun the senseless and outdated culture of cattle rustling and call upon the government to act swiftly and bring the culprits to book,” Mr Guyo said.

The CS visit came hours after a 14-seater matatu driver was shot and killed at Maili Tano as he drove home from Isiolo town where he had just dropped passengers from Nairobi.

The man was in the company of his wife when the criminals who were driving away stolen livestock opened fire along Isiolo-Meru highway. The wife escaped unhurt.

Two children aged seven years were shot dead while asleep in Saturday’s dawn retaliatory attack in Ngarendare. The attack was linked to last week’s killing of two men in Mlango.

