Bandits ransack home, shoot senior chief dead in Laikipia

Tension is high at a village in Laikipia County following the killing of a senior chief by two armed bandits on Sunday evening.

Il Motiok Location Chief Jacob Loyangile was shot dead at 5 pm at his home in Tiamamut village in Laikipia North Sub-County.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said the suspect shot Mr Loyangile and escaped on foot without stealing anything.

He said the two criminals walked casually to the chief’s home, ransacked his house and later shot him in the chest, killing him instantly.

It is suspected they could have been looking for a gun from the administrator and when they failed to get it, decided to eliminate him

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kindiki Kithure is expected to visit the village today to address security concerns of the locals.

Tiamamut village is considered an insecurity hotspot and is located on the boundary of Laikipia and Isiolo counties.

It is on the same village where several houses were burnt down in 2021 following clashes between herders from Isiolo who had driven their livestock to Laikipia County in search of pasture and water.