Two children shot dead, 3 others injured in Isiolo bandit attack

Two children were shot dead in a suspected retaliatory bandit attack at Ngarendare in Oldonyiro, Isiolo County.

Reports indicate that one of them died on the spot while the other in hospital.

Their mother and two other children who were injured during the incident are nursing gunshot wounds at Isiolo Referral Hospital.

The attack that occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning is believed to have been linked to last week's killing of two men at Mlango while riding on motorbike towards Ngarendare market.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the attackers raided the homestead at around 2am when the five were asleep while looking for a member of the family suspected to be behind the Mlango attack.

“Preliminary investigations show that the assailants were targeting a member of the family suspected to have been involved in the December 7 attack,” Mr Omoding said, adding that it was out of vengeance.

Condoling with the bereaved family, the adminstrator said police officers had been deployed to the area to beef up security and quell growing tension.

“The night patrols within Mlango to Oldonyiro will be sustained to ensure there is peace,” Mr Omoding said while stressing government commitment to protecting residents and their properties.

Oldonyiro MCA David Lemantile condemned the attack and called for enhanced security within the area to ensure residents go on with their activities uninterrupted.