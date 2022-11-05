Two shot dead while riding on motorbike in Isiolo

Police in Isiolo have launched a manhunt for suspected criminals who shot dead two men along Merit-Georgica road.

The victims were ferrying livestock fodder on a motorbike when they were ambushed and sprayed with bullets.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the criminals pursued one of the victims who sustained gunshot wounds while running away towards a nearby bush and shot him dead.

Nothing was stolen from the slain men during the Thursday attack.

“We have launched investigations into the incident and are hunting down the criminals whom we suspect came from the neighbouring Marsabit County,” Mr Omoding said while condoling with the bereaved families.

He asked the residents to volunteer information that would assist the security agencies make arrests.

A man was last Sunday shot in the leg in Biliqo while walking home.

The man raised suspicion after he showed up at a local dispensary with gunshot injuries.

He was later transferred to Isiolo County Referral Hospital as investigations were launched on how he suffered a fracture on his leg.

Mr Omoding said the National Police Reservists will be deployed to hotspot areas to end the killings.