Somali clans file historical injustices with NLC

Isaak and Harti community land management committee Interim Chair Said Ali Salad (left) submits a historical land injustice complaint to Isiolo County NLC Coordinator Paul Kasimbu in Isiolo town on September 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The Isaak and Harti clans of the Somali community living in Isiolo on Tuesday submitted to the National Land Commission (NLC) a historical land injustice complaint.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.