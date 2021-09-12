Rev James Bassy Kosgei
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

UN seeks out Uhuru on historical injustices

By  Anita Chepkoech

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Following the British Government’s refusal to resolve historical injustices meted out on Kenyan communities, the United Nations (UN) has now asked President Kenyatta’s administration to share crucial information on the matter.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.