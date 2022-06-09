Residents using River Isiolo water for irrigation to face arrest

Isiolo residents have been warned against using water from River Isiolo for irrigation purposes due to dwindling levels caused by persistent drought.

Residents living downstream have been complaining of shortages caused by over abstraction of water for farming.

The reduced water levels have caused shortages with residents, especially in Isiolo town and its environs, being forced to ration the commodity, putting them at high risk of water borne diseases.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said anyone found using the water for irrigation purposes will be arrested and prosecuted, adding that priority is on domestic and livestock use.

Routine checks

He ordered chiefs to “undertake routine checks and arrest those defying the directive for legal action”.

“This will ensure those downstream get water for domestic and livestock use,” he said.

Residents have, due to frequent shortages, been relying on water vendors who have taken advantage of the situation to make a killing by selling the commodity at exorbitant prices.

A 20-litre jerrican of water is selling for as high as Sh50.

Some hotels have been forced to close down due to the high cost of water.

“The shortage and high cost of water forced me to close down the hotel as rationing compromised hygiene,” businessman Charles Mutuma told Nation.Africa.

Data from the National Drought Management Authority indicates that more than 80 per cent of water sources have dried up due to drought, with the distance to water sources currently at 20 kilometres.

The drought, currently at alarm stage and on a worsening trend, has resulted in depletion of pastures, reducing milk production per household to one litre against an average two litres, with camels and goats the only ones producing milk.