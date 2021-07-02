Police teargas MP Rehema Jaldesa amid protest at Isiolo hospital

Isiolo hospital teargas

Teargas is seen at Isiolo County Referral Hospital on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She was speaking to tens of casuals who were protesting against a six-month pay delay when a senior police officer ordered her out of the hospital.

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa was teargassed Friday at Isiolo County Referral Hospital after visiting two victims of a bandit attack at Aremiet.

