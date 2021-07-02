Police teargas MP Rehema Jaldesa amid protest at Isiolo hospital

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa was teargassed Friday at Isiolo County Referral Hospital after visiting two victims of a bandit attack at Aremiet.

The Aremiet incident on Thursday left the two with gunshot wounds and four people dead.

The legislator had just left the wards when a contingent of police officers in anti-riot gear arrived at the hospital.

Ms Jaldesa addressed journalists about the bandit attack, alongside Burat MCA Hassan Yarrow and Ngaremara MCA Ekwam Teru, before proceeding to speak to tens of casuals who were protesting against a six-month pay delay.

It was while she address the protesters that a senior police officer ordered her out of the hospital.

A confrontation ensued when the policeman ordered the leader to end the address. She told him the disgruntled workers had the right to be heard.

"I am representing my people. You cannot threaten me because I am doing my job. The workers must be paid their dues," Ms Jaldesa said.

"The meeting will go on. These are the people who elected me. I am their representative so I can talk to them anywhere.”

Chaos ensues

The officer backed off and stood metres away while his colleagues kept guard as the leader engaged the workers for about 10 more minutes.

However, as Ms Jaldesa walked to her car, the officers hurled a teargas canister at the workers who were jubilating as she had assured them that she would follow up on the matter.

A police officer then threw a teargas canister towards the MP's car as she talked to some residents, forcing her to flee.

Gunshots rocked the air as the officers fire more teargas to disperse the crowd that complained about mistreatment.

Journalists who were forced to maneuver through the smoke rushed to nearby shops to buy water for washing their faces.

The police officers trailed Ms Jaldesa to Isiolo town where she visited a bank before leaving for Nairobi.

Police laxity

The woman rep and the other leaders cried foul, accusing the government of laxity in addressing insecurity, noting at least 15 people have died in the last one month.

"If the government cannot protect us, it should let us know so that our people find ways to protect themselves," Ms Jaldesa said.

She and Mr Yarrow also accused the government of unfairness in responding to attacks, saying Isiolo residents are subjected to unnecessary crackdowns even when attacked by their Samburu neighbours.

"We do not want revenge so we appeal to the government to intervene and listen to the cry of Isiolo’s people. Enough is enough," the Burat MCA said.