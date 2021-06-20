Isiolo bandit attack: Leaders demand action by CS Matiang'i

Isiolo leaders Rehema Jaldesa (woman rep), Hussein Tene, and former MCA Mohamud Nura address the media at a Nairobi hotel on June 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Led by Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa, the leaders noted they have lost at least 40 people in less than a year to bandit attacks.

Isiolo’s leaders have condemned the killing of five people in the county by suspected bandits from the neighbouring Wajir, and demanded quick action by the Interior ministry to prevent more bloodshed.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nandi's Karebe Gold Mine asks police to probe attacks

  2. Police kill 2 machete-wielding gangsters in Mombasa

  3. Bodaboda rider, mother and child killed in Homa Bay accident

  4. Isiolo bandit attack: Leaders demand action

  5. Bungoma boy called to girls’ school to join Kibabii High

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.