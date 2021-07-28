Police seize bhang worth Sh850,000 in Isiolo

Police in Isiolo have nabbed bhang worth Sh855,000 that was being transported in a personal vehicle along the Isiolo-Moyale road.

The vehicle, a Toyota Succeed, with five students onboard and heading towards Nairobi from Marsabit, was on Tuesday intercepted by a multi-agency security team at Archers Post on suspicion that it was ferrying narcotics.

A thorough search by use of sniffer dogs led the officers to a sealed compartment below the front seats where 19 kilogrammes of bhang had been tucked.

The officers towed the vehicle to Isiolo Police Station where the compartment was opened leading to the discovery of the narcotics sealed in polythene bags.

Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said the male driver, aged 21 years, was arrested and will be arraigned after investigations are concluded.

“We suspect the bhang was from Ethiopia and was being transported to Nairobi,” said Mr Kigen while lamenting that narcotics had ruined the lives of many youths in the county.

Accompanied by County Criminal Investigations Officer Betty Chepng’eno, the police boss said the security team had intensified inspections of vehicles along the route to curb drug trafficking that still remains a menace in the region.

The security bosses put drug traffickers on notice saying their officers had stepped up surveillance and intelligence gathering to dismantle the existing cartels.

“They (drug traffickers) should quit because their days are numbered and engage in legal businesses,” he said while asking residents to volunteer crucial information that could assist in making more arrests.