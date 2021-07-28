Police seize bhang worth Sh850,000 in Isiolo

The vehicle was heading towards Nairobi from Marsabit when it was intercepted at Archers Post on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Police in Isiolo have nabbed bhang worth Sh855,000 that was being transported in a personal vehicle along the Isiolo-Moyale road.

