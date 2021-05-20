Police in Homa Bay holding car found abandoned with bhang

Abandoned car Homa Bay

The car which was on May 19, 2021 found abandoned in Homa Bay with bhang stashed in its boot. Police are looking for its owner.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Police in Homa Bay are looking for the owner of a vehicle which was abandoned in the middle of the road at Ngegu market on Wednesday afternoon while transporting bhang valued at Sh65,500.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Kendu Bay, the town with no bank

  2. Two killed in Baringo South bandit attack   

  3. EACC raids homes of top Nyandarua County officials

  4. Security tackles man who tries to approach Uhuru in Lamu

  5. Nkubu residents oppose town’s expansion plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.