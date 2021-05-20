Police in Homa Bay holding car found abandoned with bhang

Police in Homa Bay are looking for the owner of a vehicle which was abandoned in the middle of the road at Ngegu market on Wednesday afternoon while transporting bhang valued at Sh65,500.

The car, which was later towed to Homa Bay Police Station, had 605 rolls of bhang stashed in its boot.

It is not clear where it was headed.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney said the Toyota Ipsum was parked on the road leading to Homa Bay town.

She told journalists that residents near the market got concerned when they noticed that the car had no occupants and it had been left on the road.

“Our counterparts from Rangwe received a call that there was an abandoned motor vehicle in the middle of the road between Homa Bay town and Olare market. They rushed to the scene to inspect it,” Ms Seroney said.

Tyre puncture

The officers at the scene discovered that the car had a puncture which might have led to its occupants abandoning it.

“It seemed it had a tyre burst. No arrest has been made so far,” Ms Seroney said.

The bhang was seized and taken to Homa Bay Police Station as an exhibit.

The car was also towed to the station as investigators look for its owner.



