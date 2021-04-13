Migori police arrest man, seize 6 sacks of bhang worth Sh2.9 million

Police in Migori town on Tuesday arrested a man after finding him with six sacks of bhang worth Sh2.9 million.

The arrest came after they were tipped off by the public and followed a chase for several hours on Isebania-Migori highway.

County Police Commander Manasseh Musyoka said officers trailed the vehicle, a Nissan X Trail, from Migori town to Awendo, where the suspect rammed into a police vehicle that barricaded the highway.

Mr Musyoka said no officer was injured in the morning incident and that they managed to secure the accident scene and arrest the suspect.

“We received reports of a vehicle suspected to be carrying illicit goods and pursued it to Awendo bridge, where the suspect rammed into a police vehicle,” he told journalists.

A search of the car found the six sacks of bhang.

According to Mr Musyoka, drug traffickers source the consignments from neighboring Tanzania and are using the county’s porous borders as a conduit to transport the drugs to destinations across the county.

He lauded members of the public for the support and encouraged them to continue helping with the fight against such crimes.

“The operation was successful. I want to call upon members of the public to continue volunteering information. The county has long been a conduit for illicit goods from Tanzania. I hope that through continued cooperation, we will scale down the cases,” he said.

The suspect was taken to Awendo Police Station and will be arraigned ionce investigations are completed.