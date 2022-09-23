KDF soldier dies, 10 injured in road accident

One Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier has died while 10 others are receiving treatment, after the lorry they were traveling in veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Soilo area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru Town West Sub County Police Commander Edwin Otieno said the lorry which had eleven occupants was coming from Eldoret heading to Embakasi Military school in Nairobi.

He said that upon reaching the Njoro interchange in Soilo the brakes failed causing the car to veer off the road cross the opposite lane and land into a ditch.

According to the Sub County boss, police officers were called to the scene immediately, and they took the soldiers to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for treatment.

However, one injured officer succumbed to injuries at the facility while receiving treatment, the rest were stabilized before being transferred to Forces Memorial Hospital in Nakuru where they are continuing with their treatment.