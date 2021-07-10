Soldiers who died in KDF chopper crash laid to rest

Sergeant Stephen Omarian Omale

The casket bearing the remains of Sergeant Stephen Omarian Omale during his burial at Kamkata village in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County on July 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Emotions ran high as 35-year-old Sergeant Stephen Omarian Omale was laid to rest at Kamkata village in Mt Elgon constituency, Bungoma County.
  • Sergeant Noah Wanyonyi Munialo, another victim of the air crash was buried on Tuesday at Matili in the neighbouring Kimilili constituency.

Residents of Kamkata village in Mt Elgon constituency, Bungoma County on Wednesday showed up in large numbers to bid farewell to one of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who perished in a chopper crash Kajiado two weeks ago.

