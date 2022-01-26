Driver who died in human trafficking case was KDF soldier: Police

Immigrants car accident

The aftermath of the accident.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Detectives in Murang’a are investigating a human trafficking case involving a soldier who died while ferrying seven undocumented foreigners.

