Breaking News: Mutinous soldiers arrest Burkina Faso president: security sources

Police in Murang’a seek thugs who petrol-bombed woman

Maragua petrol bombing

The house in Maragua town belonging to a woman who was petrol-bombed on January 24, 2022.  Police in Murang’a are on the trail of a gang of three that attacked the woman.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Police in Murang’a are on the trail of a gang of three that on Monday morning attempted to kill a woman in Maragua town by petrol-bombing her.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.