Police in Murang’a seek thugs who petrol-bombed woman

Police in Murang’a are on the trail of a gang of three that on Monday morning attempted to kill a woman in Maragua town by petrol-bombing her.

The thugs are said to have first abducted a different woman, a resident of Mathare Estate, and forced her to lead them to the house of the victim in the 4am incident.

“The terrified woman cooperated with the three, who were riding on a motorcycle. She took them to the house of the victim, who is her neighbour, and knocked on her door. The woman, who is in her 30s, opened her door and a flaming device was thrown at her and exploded into a fireball on contact,” Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi said.

Assailants identified

Some residents reported to have identified the assailants.

The victim suffered serious injuries, and police said the intention was to kill her, because after she attempted to flee from the burning house, the gang pushed her back and shut her in.

“It was after her neighbours came out in large numbers and started stoning the gang members that they escaped from the scene, allowing the house to be opened and the victim rescued. She was rushed to Maragua Level Four Hospital in a serious condition,” Mr Shikondi said.

Her household items were burnt to ashes.

Crime-scene detectives took samples to help them in forensic examinations.

Police are investigating a link to commercial sex, a love triangle, the narcotics trade feuds or theft as the most probable motive in the attack.

The victim comes from a family in Maica Ma Thi village that is notorious for chang’aa brewing and the narcotics trade.

Mr Shikondi said eyewitnesses had recorded their statements and that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had taken over the case.

“It is a simple case that we will ensure is cracked. There are known suspects and after we get them, the rest will be easy. We know whom we are after and it is a matter of time before we turn them in, interrogate them and establish a case against them,” he said.