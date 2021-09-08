Isiolo casual workers protest over year’s pay delay

Casuals working in the Isiolo Health department have protested delayed pay for the past one year and accused the county government of ignoring their plight despite numerous appeals.

The irate workers blocked the Isiolo Treasury office gate demanding their accumulated dues for the last 13 months. But county officials insisted the arrears were for 11 months.

Addressing journalists during the protests in Isiolo town, the workers said they are struggling to pay their bills and are surviving on debts.

“My wife left me as I could not sustain her and I had to seek refuge at a friend’s place after our house was locked a few months ago,” said Mr Halkano Galgalo who works at the Public Health Department.

Mr Erick Mugo, who is stationed at Bulapesa Dispensary, said their efforts to have the county government pay their dues have been unsuccessful as they have engaged them in cat and mouse games.

“It is so sad that we have not been paid for services rendered. Our children have been sleeping on empty stomachs and we cannot sustain them in school,” he lamented while calling for prompt payment.

No school fees

Another casual, Amina Abdullahi, said it was painful seeing her children at home due to lack of fees while she has been working.

“The county is taking us for granted and has no mercy despite working in such a critical sector,” she said.

Ms Mary Nkirote said no communication had been made about being absorbed into payroll after recent interviews despite the county having promised them that their pending payments would be factored in their appointment letters.

“We did the interviews four months ago but no communication has been made yet on when our dues will be paid,” Ms Nkirote said.

Contacted, Isiolo Finance Chief Officer Peter Ngechu said the delayed payments are as a result of a cash crunch facing most counties.

He said the payments will be processed by the end of September.