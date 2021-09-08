Isiolo casual workers protest over year’s pay delay

Casuals working with the Isiolo Health Department block the county’s Treasury office gate on September 6, 2021 as they protested over what they said was a 13-month delay in paying their salaries.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Casuals working in the Isiolo Health department have protested delayed pay for the past one year and accused the county government of ignoring their plight despite numerous appeals.

