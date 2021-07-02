Treasury releases Sh26.9bn to counties to clear 2020/21 equitable share debts

Council of Governors chairperson Martin Wambora (left) Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Ukur Yatani (Treasury) at a past event in Nairobi. Treasury has released Sh26.9 billion to counties.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The National Treasury has finally cleared debts owed to county governments in equitable share funds, following the release of Sh26.9 billion, after a meeting between the ministry and Council of Governors (CoG).

