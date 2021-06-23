Isiolo residents seek to revive community radio station closed over cash crunch

Garbatulla town. A community radio station, Garbatulla Ranet FM, started by the government in 2016 and closed in 2019 over lack of funding is set to go back on air following revival plans by several stakeholders.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Stakeholders in Isiolo have unveiled plans to revive a community radio station shut down in 2019 due to a cash crunch.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Safari Rally: Nairobi traffic to be disrupted tomorrow

  2. DCI arrests six over Southern Bypass robberies

  3. Why counties' spending on Covid-19 remains murky

  4. PRIME Poor hygiene a ticking time bomb in Rift Valley towns

  5. MP calls for crack down on beggars for hire syndicate

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.