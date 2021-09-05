Elders want ex-EACC boss Halakhe Waqo to be Isiolo governor

Karayu clan elders

Karayu clan elders from Borana community during a meeting in Mulata on September 4, 2021 where they endorsed former EACC boss Halakhe Dida Waqo for Isiolo governorship.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Elders from the Karayu clan of the Borana community in Isiolo have endorsed former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission boss Halakhe Dida Waqo for governorship as they seek to inject fresh blood into the top seat.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.