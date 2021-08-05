Somali community in Isiolo to go for top seats in 2022

Somali Council of Elders Chairman Shariff Abdullahi

Somali Council of Elders Chairman Shariff Abdullahi who has said that the community will go for top elective seats in the 2022 elections.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The Somali community in Isiolo is considering going for higher seats including fielding a candidate to battle it out with Governor Mohamed Kuti in the 2022 General Elections.

