Elders tell politicians not to incite Kenyans ahead of 2022 polls

Politicians have been cautioned against spewing inflammatory statements that could incite Kenyans into violence ahead of next year’s General Elections.

The National Council of Elders Chairman Phares Rutere and Treasurer Ahmed Sett called for action against leaders propagating hate and inciting Kenyans on the basis of ethnicity, saying if not tamed, it could plunge the country into chaos.

Mr Rutere said the National Cohesion and Integrity Commission (NCIC) should ensure all politicians found culpable are prosecuted to discourage others from making such statements.

Taking too long

The elders lamented that the concerned agencies are taking long to prosecute politicians spewing hate saying that it could encourage others to do it because they know no action will be taken.

“NCIC should ensure all those making inflammatory statements are prosecuted within the shortest time possible to tame the vice because it could tear our country apart,” said Mr Rutere.

The rising political temperatures being witnessed in the country have resulted to political intolerance and hate that have the potential of pitting Kenyans against each other.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, the elders appealed to politicians to exercise tolerance during the campaign period, shun divisive politics and engage in healthy competition with their competitors.

Isiolo chaos

On the recent chaos in Isiolo following the killing of a bodaboda rider over alleged theft, Mr Rutere asked local leaders to be at the forefront in preaching peace among the communities living in the county.

Mr Sett said peace is a crucial ingredient to development and will, besides promoting businesses, help attract investors and boost the tourism industry.

“We all should join hands and promote peaceful coexistence between all the communities so that such incidents do not recur,” said Mr Sett who is also the Isiolo Interfaith Network chairman.

Elders from the two communities involved in the recent scuffle will meet before the end of the week in a bid to find a lasting solution for sustainable peace.



