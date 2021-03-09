Police arrest ‘main suspect’ in murder of Isiolo boda boda rider

Closed shops in Isiolo town

Some of the shops in Isiolo town that were closed as tensions rose and crowds engaged in violence, following the killing of a boda boda rider, as pictured on March 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Police accuse him of mobilising those who killed Abduba Osman, for allegedly stealing motorcycle spare parts, and of taking part in the crime.

Detectives on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man as the prime suspect in the murder of a boda boda rider in Isiolo, an incident which resulted in days of violence and other crimes in the town.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.