Several injured after bus ambushed on Nairobi-Isiolo highway

Isiolo bus attack

The bus that was damaged by stone-throwing attackers at passengers travelled on the Nairobi-Isiolo highway on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Nation Reporter  &  Waweru Wairimu

What you need to know:

  • The bus was heading from Nairobi to Isiolo when attacker hurled stones at it near Maili Saba in Isiolo.

Several people are nursing injuries following an attack on a bus on the Nairobi-Isiolo highway on Saturday evening.

