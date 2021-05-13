KAA says services at Isiolo airport to resume in 2 months

Isiolo International Airport

Officials led by acting Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Alex Gitari tour the Isiolo International Airport on May 12, 2021. The airport will resumes services in the next two months.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Services at the Isiolo International Airport will resume in two months, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.