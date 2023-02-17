Include Isiolo in ongoing military operation, President Ruto urged

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding has asked President William Ruto to extend the ongoing operation seeking to tame rising banditry attacks in six North Rift counties to the troubled areas of his county.

Mr Omoding expressed fears that criminals in parts of neighbouring Samburu and Laikipia counties where the State has announced a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew could sneak into the county and threaten peace.

The police-led and military-assisted operation is also being conducted in West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and Samburu counties.

“We appeal for the inclusion of Isiolo in the operation because we fear the armed bandits could come and hide in Isiolo,” Mr Omoding said.

Of much concern to the security team is rising banditry attacks within the Isiolo-Samburu border believed to be perpetrated by criminals from neighbouring Samburu County.

More than 10 people including two children aged seven years have been killed in attacks within the troubled Mlango area, Burat ward in the last month with the latest at Loruko claiming two lives.

Tension continues to build up in the area with residents shunning the LMD-Mlango-Oldonyiro road due to a surge in robberies mostly targeting non-local teachers working in schools in Oldonyiro with reports indicating that over 10 teachers had been affected.

The administrator lamented that police officers were having a hard time containing the situation as a local community within the Isiolo-Samburu border was harbouring criminals from the neighbouring county.

“We have increased patrols within Mlango and Loruko areas following the recent attacks and appeal to the government to expedite the establishment of a special police unit camp that Interior CS Kithure Kindiki promised a while ago,” he said.

Mr Omoding ordered all illegal herders in the county from neighbouring Marsabit and Samburu counties who have been blamed for the rising attacks to leave or be forcefully flushed out, saying they were sneaking into Isiolo in the guise of seeking pastures only to unleash violence on residents.

This as unconfirmed reports indicate that the security team was considering closing the road leading to Mlango and Oldonyiro in efforts to reduce movements along the stretch as a stopgap measure to tackling the insecurity menace.

Local leader Osman Shariff said herders from neighbouring counties must before crossing over to Isiolo seek permission from host communities and agree to ensure peace.

“We should come up with stringent measures to ensure those allowed into our county by the local grazing and peace committees do not carry with them firearms as that would threaten our people’s security,” Mr Shariff said.

The commissioner spoke during an event organised by the David Maraga-led Presidential Taskforce on Police and Prison reforms to collect views from police and prison officers, the public and inmates on ways to better their welfare.

Taskforce members Ms Doreen Muthaura and Mr Richard Kirudi led the session held at Isiolo town police grounds and revealed that cattle rustling, poor working conditions and remuneration are among the issues Isiolo NPS and KPS officers want to be addressed.