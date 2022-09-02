Governor orders audit of revenue office over loss of funds

Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has ordered a forensic audit of the revenue department to establish loopholes exploited by rogue senior officers to siphon public funds.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have been asked to investigate the department after it was discovered that millions of shillings were lost through dubious means.

Mr Guyo, during an impromptu visit to the county treasury offices, said nearly half of total collected revenue was diverted into individual pockets, denying residents crucial services.

He said the audit will help seal the loopholes and officers implicated in the theft will face the law.

“We want to establish the reasons for the dip in revenue collection in the recent past and also take action on officers culpable of stealing the public funds,” said Mr Guyo, who was his deputy James Lowasa.

It was claimed that some junior officers colluded with top revenue officials to siphon funds through the use of a manual system, with the racket also involving some senior county officials.

Assuring residents that his administration will offer quality services, the governor said he will not condone graft and will ensure county funds are used prudently for the intended purposes.

Of great concern to Mr Guyo are Isiolo’s parks, which have been raising little revenue despite being flocked by hundreds of tourists weekly.

When he visited Buffalo Springs National Reserve, Mr Guyo said it receives at least 45 tourist vans weekly, each carrying eight passengers. Each van is charged Sh1,000 and each visitor pays about Sh10,000, all translating to about Sh3 million from the single park.

But less than Sh1 million is deposited into the treasury account every week, with most of the revenue embezzled.

“If we are faithful in collecting the revenues, the funds will contribute to improved services and development for our people, which I am so passionate about,” he said.

Mr Guyo also said the county’s Sh1.2 billion in pending bills will be audited to establish genuine ones for payment, saying he will not pay for services not rendered.

“We will also establish the authenticity of the pending bills so that the county is not defrauded by people who supplied air and who must face legal action,” he maintained.