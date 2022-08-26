Over 10 governors walk on eggshells over control of assemblies

At least 10 governors yesterday assumed office in the face of impending political standoffs, with a majority of ward representatives elected in opposing political camps.

The governors were elected on tickets that failed to win a majority of members of county assemblies (MCA), placing them in a delicate position that could force them to compromise on some of their plans so as to accommodate the political interests of all ward reps.

Some of the predecessors of the newly elected governors had their own political standoffs with ward reps, sometimes snowballing into impeachment motions that saw some county bosses removed from office.

In some instances, projects running into billions of shillings ended up stalling as governors engaged in unending political wrangling with ward reps for control of devolved units.

Revenue collection in some counties also dropped after MCAs refused to pass crucial bills that could have increased tax revenues.

Uphill task

In Taita Taveta, Governor Andrew Mwadime faces an uphill task as he begins to implement his manifesto.

Mr Mwadime, elected as an independent, is expected to face resistance in his efforts to pull ward reps on his side.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition and the Kenya Kwanza alliance won a majority of seats in the assembly and have already started lobbying for various leadership roles to control the House.

Eleven of the 20 elected MCAs are affiliated to Azimio, eight to Kenya Kwanza and one to the People’s Empowerment Party, which is not aligned to any of the two coalitions.

But Governor Mwadime’s previous association with ODM could work in his favour.

"I will work with all leaders to bring development to my people. I will do my duty to bring together all leaders so that we have unity. I promise that there will be unity in this government," Governor Mwadime said.

It is the same case in Meru, where Governor Kawira Mwangaza – also elected as independent – will woo ward reps from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio.

The Meru County Assembly has 45 elected MCAs and is in the grip of Raila Odinga’s Azimio, having bagged 25 seats against President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, which has 14.

Governor Mwangaza has aligned herself with Kenya Kwanza in an apparent attempt to win the backing of its MCAs.

In Nairobi, Governor Johnson Sakaja will have to find a way of working with ward reps elected under Azimio-affiliated parties.

Mr Sakaja was elected under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a Kenya Kwanza partner party. The alliance has 37 MCAs against the Azimio majority of 44.

He already had a taste of what awaits him in running his administration after Azimio MCAs walked out of his swearing-in ceremony in protest against the presence of Dr Ruto.

In the North Rift, Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai (ODM) and his Trans Nzoia counterpart George Natembeya (DAP-K) are staring at challenging moments in the UDA-dominated county assemblies.

Governor Lomorukai was elected under ODM, which won only three of the 30 ward rep seats.

Under Azimio, Jubilee brought home an additional five MCAs, with the total eight far from even half of the membership of the county assembly, where UDA won18 seats.

Kenya Kwanza has an additional one MCA each from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ford Kenya, raising its number to 20 for the Dr Ruto-led outfit.

"What I urge my successor [to do] is to work with all politicians including members of Parliament, members of the county assembly and veterans like me, who will play an advisory role to drive the development agenda of Turkana regardless of political affiliations," said former governor Josphat Nanok.

In Trans Nzoia, Azimio is in the minority with just nine MCAs against 16 of Kenya Kwanza, placing Mr Natembeya in a delicate position.

Mr Natembeya told the Nation that his administration will reach out to all elected leaders to support him in delivering effective services to residents.

“We have no intention to be combative. So I reach out to all my worthy competitors to join me in building this county for the benefit of our people,” he said.

In West Pokot, Governor Simon Kachapin (UDA) has the backing of nine MCAs in the county assembly.

He has an uphill task of wooing MCAs from Kenya Union Party (KUP), which bagged five seats, Kanu (four), Jubilee (one) and one independent. They are all distributed across 20 wards. In the 2017 elections, Kanu took the majority of seats in the assembly.

In Samburu, newly sworn-in Governor Jonathan Lati Lelelit was elected on a UDA ticket to lead the county that has a majority of MCAs elected under Azimio.

Azimio won nine seats while Kenya Kwanza bagged only six, meaning the county boss will start his administration from a disadvantaged point.

Governor Lelelit will now have to employ shuttle diplomacy if he is to succeed in pushing through his development agenda.

A source told the Nation that he was planning a meeting with all MCAs, in what is seen as part of his scheme to lure Azimio MCAs to his side.

"Governor Lelelit has planned a meeting with all the elected MCAs, in what is seen as a bid to lure those in opposition to his side. The meeting will take place sometime next week," said the source.

In Kajiado, Governor Joseph Lenku (ODM) will have to engage in some lobbying to win the backing of the assembly. Kenya Kwanza has a slim majority of 13 against Azimio’s 12.

Trans Nzoia Governor George NAtembeya and his Samburu counterpart Jonathan Lelelit. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Similarly, Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, who was relying on United Democratic Movement (UDM) MCAs, will have to reach out to the opposing camp in his efforts to implement his agenda.

Mr Guyo was elected under Jubilee, which has no single seat. But he was banking on UDM’s five MCAs, who have since shifted to Kenya Kwanza after party leader and Mandera Senator-elect Ali Roba signed a post-election coalition agreement with Dr Ruto.

The switching of camps by UDM ward reps is also set to affect Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali.

Mr Ali was banking on the backing of Azimio MCAs, but after his party joined Dr Ruto’s side he was tossed to the minority side. Kenya Kwanza has eight MCAs and Azimio 12.

In Lamu, the county assembly is equally split between the two leading coalitions, with Azimio commanding a slim majority of five MCAs against Kenya Kwanza’s three.

Governor Issa Abdallah Timamy was elected under Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC), an affiliate of Kenya Kwanza.

Governors Gideon Mungaro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale ) and Issa Timamy (Lamu). Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Mr Timamy’s political adviser, Salim Busaidy, alias Giraffe, is among those who have expressed interest in the assembly Speaker’s position.

“There have also been longtime squabbles between MCAs and county executives. As Speaker, I will seek to enhance a harmonious working relationship between the county assembly and the executive. This will enable devolution to work effectively,” said Mr Busaidy.

In Kwale, ODM and UDA have five MCAs each and the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) three. Two MCAs each were elected under Jubilee and UDM. The rest are from minority parties such as Shirikisho, UPIA and Kadu Asili.

Kenya Kwanza has more members in the assembly and Governor Fatuma Achani (UDA) will likely have an easy time governing the county.

But this has made the contest for the Kwale Speaker position more competitive, with UDA's Benjamin Tayari and Ms Achani's legal adviser Salim Gombeni showing interest in it.

ODM retained the majority in Kilifi with 16 of the 35 MCAs, while PAA scooped six. UDA won six.

Governor Gideon Mung’aro said he was confident MCAs support his administration.

In Tana River, Azimio has 10 MCAs and Kenya Kwanza five, with Governor Dhadho Godhana saying he was happy with the outcome.

The scramble for the assembly Speaker’s seat has intensified as different parties eye the position.

Aspirants are reaching out to elected MCAs even as elders lead negotiations.

According to Mahmoud Boru, a political analyst, the largest ethnic alliance will control activities in the assembly and administration. Among those interested in the seat is outgoing Senator Juma Wario.

In Western Kenya, the newly sworn-in governors are likely to have a smooth sailing in the assemblies after the dominant Azimio swept almost all the seats.

This is likely to allow them to push for their policies in the assemblies when elected MCAs are whipped to toe the party line during voting.

In Kisumu, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o o(ODM) secured a second term.

ODM remains dominant in the Kisumu County Assembly with 34 MCAs, while only one was elected as an independent.

Ms Gladys Wanga will most likely have members of the Homa Bay County Assembly on her side to avoid impeachment dramas.

The county has 40 wards and DM candidates won 32 seats. The other eight seats were won by independents.

Siaya Governor James Orengo (ODM) will have an easy ride in his administration as 26 of the 30 MCAs belong to the Orange party.

Only two wards – East Asembo and North Gem – elected MCAs from other parties. They are Mr Gordon Onguru (UDM) and Mr Philip Oluoch (Federation Party of Kenya). Mr Simon Angule of West Yimbo ward won as an independent.

The South Gem ward elections were postponed after the death of an ODM candidate.

It is, therefore, evident that ODM will have a majority in the Siaya County Assembly.

In Busia, ODM secured 19 of the 35 ward seats.

The Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) secured five slots, Eugene Wamalwa’s DAP-K four and the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) two. All three are affiliated to Azimio.

Other outfits that won seats in the assembly but are not affiliated to Azimio include the National Alliance Party of Kenya (NAP), UDA, Wiper and Maendeleo Chap Chap. They secured one slot each.

Earlier this week, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma convened a meeting with elected MCAs at the Busia Agricultural Training Center ahead of the inauguration ceremony on August 24 at Busia Stadium.

In Kakamega, ODM won the majority county assembly seats, followed by ANC with 12.

Other parties from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza also won seats in the assembly.

In Vihiga County, Azimio has a majority of MCAs, 12, while Kenya Kwanza has nine.

Among Azimio-affiliated parties, ODM has 10 while DAP-K and UDP have one each.

In Kenya Kwanza, ANC won seven seats, while partner parties MCC and Ford Kenya took home one each.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo belongs to ODM, which has a majority of seats in the House.

The Kakamega governor election will be held on Monday, ODM’s Fernandes Barasa and his ANC competitor Senator Cleophas Malala the front-runners.

The DAP clinched five seats, UDP (three), Kanu (two), UDA (four), PAA (one), and Ford Kenya and MDP two each. Three independents are among the MCAs elected to the assembly.

If Mr Barasa carries the day, he is likely to enjoy a majority of 48 MCAs, who include those from Azimio affiliate parties. But if Senator Malala clinches the seat, he will need to negotiate with independents and ward reps from parties affiliated to Kenya Kwanza to push through his agenda.

In Nyamira, a newly formed party, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), another affiliate of Azimio, garnered a majority of the MCA seats.

UPA fell slightly short of capturing a half of the MCAs, which was their target, winning seven of a possible 20 seats.

This is the largest number of seats a single political party has ever received in the Nyamira County Assembly since the 2013 General Election.

Other parties won the following seats: ODM (four), Ford Kenya (two), UDA (one) Wiper (one), ANC (one), Jubilee (one) and PPOK (one). One seat was won by an independent.

Mr Nyaribo, the UPA party leader, had a difficult time working with the previous assembly in his last term, with frequent standoffs hindering services.

In Kisii, a mix of political formations won ward rep seats, with voters seemingly considering individuals rather than parties.

ODM captured 11 of the 45 ward seats and UDA four. There are three independents, with the rest allied to Azimio-affiliated parties.