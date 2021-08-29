Pastoralists in Isiolo to benefit from Sh128m agriculture project

A farmer at his papaya farm in Kinna, Isiolo County. Over 1,000 pastoralists and 300 agro-pastoralists will benefit from Sh128 million German-funded climate change project that seeks to promote agriculture and livestock farming for sustainable livelihoods.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

More than 1,000 pastoralists and 300 agro-pastoralists in Isiolo will benefit from Sh128 million German-funded climate change project that seeks to promote agriculture and livestock farming for sustainable livelihoods.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.