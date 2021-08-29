Pastoralists in Isiolo to benefit from Sh128m agriculture project

More than 1,000 pastoralists and 300 agro-pastoralists in Isiolo will benefit from Sh128 million German-funded climate change project that seeks to promote agriculture and livestock farming for sustainable livelihoods.

The three-year project targets Oldonyiro, Cherab, Garbatulla, Sericho, Kinna and Chari wards and will see hundreds of farmers’ groups trained on climate-smart agriculture and provided with material support such as certified drought-resistant seeds, farm implements and animal supplements for increased productivity.

The programme, funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through the Sign of Hope, is being implemented by the Merti Integrated Development Programme (MID-P).

A well-equipped veterinary laboratory will be established in Kinna to ensure pastoralists in the ward access the services closer home.

Pastoralists and agro-pastoralists will be assisted in forming associations of 100 members each, which will be linked to at least three vet suppliers and four seed companies respectively.

Self-reliance

MID-P Programme Officer Ibrahim Kabelo said the communities will also be trained on how to cope with the climatic disasters in regard to natural resource and risk management in order to be self-reliant.

The training will target fodder production to avert community conflicts witnessed during dry spells and to prevent the animals from getting emaciated and dying.

“Our main focus is on building climate-resilient communities and empowering local institutions,” Mr Kabelo said, adding that the NGO will also work with the Isiolo County government in formulation of climate change adaptation policies.

Savings groups

The organisation will help in the establishment of 100 savings groups and offer grants to three active groups from across the six wards, he said, adding that 9,000 residents will indirectly benefit from the project.

Mr Kabelo said Sh1.5 million will go towards the expansion of Garbatulla Ranet FM frequency to 100 kilometres radius from the current 30 kilometres to assist in wider dissemination of climate and agriculture information.

The government’s radio station, which is among the six stations established countrywide in 2016 with support from UK Aid in partnership with the Kenya Meteorological Department, was closed in mid-2019, after operating for two years, due to lack of funding.

The revival and expansion of the radio station reach will ensure it provides real-time locally tailored climate forecasts and information on topical issues such as health and agriculture.

“The radio station will, besides offering information on climate, ensure the county government and other actors disseminate crucial data to our farmers on measures for enhanced productivity,” he said.

Preach peace

The non-profit-making radio station will also play a crucial role in preaching peace among local communities.

Isiolo South MP Abdi Koropu has offered to clear Sh700,000 pending salaries for more than 10 casuals who had been contracted for the two years.

“The county government should chip in and start paying the workers from September so that the radio gets back on track,” Mr Koropu said during an event in Garbatulla town.

To avoid the past woes, stakeholders are considering contracting professionals to ensure the station attracts adverts and is able to support its own operations including payment of the staff for sustainability.