5,000 Isiolo households targeted in WB solar power project

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti who says 5,300 households will have their homes connected to solar power at no cost in a Sh503 million World Bank project.

More than 5,000 households, tens of public offices, schools and health facilities in remote areas of Isiolo County will benefit from a Sh503 million Kenya off-grid Solar Access Programme, financed by the World Bank, which seeks to increase access to modern and clean energy.

