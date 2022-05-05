Casuals strike threaten to halt services at Isiolo hospital

Services at the Isiolo Referral Hospital may soon ground to a halt if the work boycott by casual staff who are protesting at unpaid salaries continues.

The workers from across all departments have been on a go-slow over the past one week in a bid to force Governor Mohamed Kuti’s administration to pay them their dues.

A spot-check by the Nation yesterday established that services were being offered although the revenue department had some hitches occasioned by the strike.

Speaking to the Nation, the casuals said they were struggling to provide for their families and pay school fees for their children, with most surviving on debts.

“It is so sad that we have not been paid for over five months yet we have been working. This is subjecting us to a lot of suffering,” one of the workers, who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation, said.

Health Chief Officer Peter Ngechu said the salary issue was being addressed and the workers will be paid starting today.

“We are waiting for the funds to be released so that we pay the arrears between Friday and next week,” Mr Ngechu said.

The workers said the county government was yet to give them reasons for the delays even as reports indicated that previous negotiations between the casuals and health officials had fallen through.