At least five killed in gold mine collapse in northern Kenya

At least five people were killed and several others injured when an informal gold mine caved in and buried them alive in northern Kenya, a local official said.

Authorities closed the Hillo subsistence gold mine near the Ethiopian border in March after several people were killed in clashes between local communities over access to the area, but miners have continued to dig at the site.

Around 1,000 people overpowered security forces and invaded the area on Monday evening, said David Saruni, Marsabit County deputy commissioner.

"They dug an abandoned site which collapsed and buried five bodies that were recovered," Saruni said late on Tuesday.

Village elder Alio Guyo said nine bodies had been recovered from the rubble, which included five Kenyans and four Ethiopians.